Chairperson PWPA Hina Takes Notice Of Acid Attack Incident In Liaquatpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt has taken notice of a horrific acid attack incident that occurred in the Katchi Mohammad Khan area of Liaquatpur.
According to initial reports, a woman named Azra Bibi was attacked with acid by her former husband as a consequence of her seeking khula (divorce). Severely injured, Azra Bibi succumbed to her injuries while being shifted to the hospital. The acid attack also injured her four-year-old daughter, her sister, and her 70-year-old maternal aunt, who were nearby at the time of incident.
The suspect fled the scene after committing the crime while police operations are currently underway to apprehend the accused.
In her statement, she condemned the crime, describing it as a horrific act of inhumanity that cannot be tolerated under any circumstances, and ordered an immediate report from the District Police Officer of Rahim Yar Khan.
"Such brutal crimes, especially acid attacks on women, are an extreme form of cruelty and must be met with swift justice," she stated. She emphasised that the perpetrator must be arrested without delay and brought to justice.
Referring to the newly passed Acid Control Bill 2025 by the Punjab Assembly, Hina Parvez Butt reiterated the government's commitment to preventing such crimes. Hina explained that the new law enforces strict regulations on the sale and purchase of acid and ensures the harshest penalties for offenders. She assured that full implementation of the law will be ensured to prevent such heinous acts in the future.
