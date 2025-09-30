Open Menu

Two KP Minister Resigns From Cabinet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Two KP Minister resigns from cabinet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Aqibullah Khan, and Minister for education, Faisal Khan Tarakai, have tendered their resignations from the provincial cabinet.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Qaiser confirmed the development, sharing the resignation letters on social media platform X.

He stated that both ministers have formally submitted their resignations to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

