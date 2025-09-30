Dr. Umair Becomes Pakistan’s Sole Member Of International Emmy Awards Academy
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Dr. Umair Haroon, television producer and director, has been elected as a member of the International academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), the organization behind the prestigious International Emmy Awards.
He is currently the only Pakistani serving on the Academy, a milestone that underscores the growing recognition of Pakistan’s television industry on the global stage.
With a career spanning more than 200 documentaries and television projects, Dr. Umair Haroon is known for pioneering science-based and investigative storytelling in Pakistan, including the launch of the country’s first forensic science television series. His work has consistently focused on using media as a platform for public service and education.
Membership of the Academy is considered one of the highest acknowledgments of professional achievement in television. Dr. Umair Haroon now joins an international roster of industry leaders such as Mo Abudu and Tunde Aina.
Reacting to the honor, Dr. Umair Haroon said, “To stand at this platform is to solidify my commitment to using media as a force for education, justice, and cultural preservation.
Pakistani television has a rich tradition of storytelling from classic dramas that defined eras to bold, contemporary narratives tackling real issues.”
He also expressed gratitude to the Academy’s Nominating Committee, President & CEO Bruce Paisner, and Director of Membership Tracy Oliver, adding: “I am immensely proud to represent a creative community that brings authenticity and depth to the global screen, and I look forward to contributing to the Academy’s work in recognizing outstanding international talent.”
Founded in 1969, the International Academy has honored some of the most influential figures in television, including Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Shonda Rhimes, and J.J. Abrams. Dr. Umair Haroon’s induction not only highlights his personal achievements but also marks a significant step toward greater collaboration and visibility for Pakistani content in the international television arena.
