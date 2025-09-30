- Home
Commissioner Rawalpindi Directs Strict Action Against Profiteering In Flour, Roti Prices
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak on Monday directed the administration to ensure strict implementation of the official rates of flour and roti as fixed by the Punjab Government.
He said profiteering or artificial price hikes would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Presiding over a price control review meeting at his office, he said a dedicated helpline had been activated for public facilitation, urging citizens to immediately report any case of overcharging or underweight roti to the authorities concerned for prompt action.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nizart Ali Shah, Director food and other officers of the concerned departments.
The participants were informed that in the last 24 hours, a crackdown against overpricing of flour across the division had led to fines amounting to Rs34,500. These included Rs21,000 in Rawalpindi, Rs2,000 in Attock, Rs3,000 in Jhelum and Rs8,500 in Murree.
Similarly, action against overpricing of roti resulted in total fines of Rs38,500 across the division. Of these, Rs30,000 were imposed in Rawalpindi, Rs1,000 in Jhelum, Rs2,500 in Chakwal and Rs5,000 in Murree.
The commissioner reiterated that compliance with the government’s fixed rates must be ensured at all costs to protect citizens from undue financial burden.
