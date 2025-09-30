Open Menu

Commissioner Rawalpindi Directs Strict Action Against Profiteering In Flour, Roti Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi directs strict action against profiteering in flour, roti prices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak on Monday directed the administration to ensure strict implementation of the official rates of flour and roti as fixed by the Punjab Government.

He said profiteering or artificial price hikes would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Presiding over a price control review meeting at his office, he said a dedicated helpline had been activated for public facilitation, urging citizens to immediately report any case of overcharging or underweight roti to the authorities concerned for prompt action.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nizart Ali Shah, Director food and other officers of the concerned departments.

The participants were informed that in the last 24 hours, a crackdown against overpricing of flour across the division had led to fines amounting to Rs34,500. These included Rs21,000 in Rawalpindi, Rs2,000 in Attock, Rs3,000 in Jhelum and Rs8,500 in Murree.

Similarly, action against overpricing of roti resulted in total fines of Rs38,500 across the division. Of these, Rs30,000 were imposed in Rawalpindi, Rs1,000 in Jhelum, Rs2,500 in Chakwal and Rs5,000 in Murree.

The commissioner reiterated that compliance with the government’s fixed rates must be ensured at all costs to protect citizens from undue financial burden.

Recent Stories

Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Techn ..

Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Technology Forum

17 minutes ago
 Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab po ..

Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab podcasters to explore sector’s ..

17 minutes ago
 UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students

UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students

35 minutes ago
 UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduate ..

UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduates

38 minutes ago
 Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 spotlights sport ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 spotlights sports as catalyst for health, incl ..

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler chairs Arab Theatre Institute counci ..

Sharjah Ruler chairs Arab Theatre Institute council meeting

47 minutes ago
Al Dhafra Dates Festival & Auction to launch on 17 ..

Al Dhafra Dates Festival & Auction to launch on 17 October in Madinat Zayed

47 minutes ago
 'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initi ..

'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initiative launched in collaboratio ..

1 hour ago
 World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean ..

World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..

2 hours ago
 UAE takes part in International Astronautical Cong ..

UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost i ..

Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment

3 hours ago
 Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorro ..

Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan