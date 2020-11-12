UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Change Of New E&P Blocks, To Prove Historic For KP: CM's Aide

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 08:11 PM

Change of new E&P blocks, to prove historic for KP: CM's aide

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan on Thursday said the approval of change of oil and gas exploration blocks with new blocks by the Council of Common Interest (CCI) would prove a historic decision in the development of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister on Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan on Thursday said the approval of change of oil and gas exploration blocks with new blocks by the Council of Common Interest (CCI) would prove a historic decision in the development of the province.

Commenting on the 43rd meeting of CCI, he said that the CCI under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the proposal of changing the old oil and gas exploration blocks with new blocks, adding that on November 24, 2017 the CCI in its 34th meeting awarded the Lucky Block to Pakhtunkha Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) without any competition.

He said that KP province had huge reservoirs of oil and gas that needed to be explored and the provincial government was working in this sector on priority.

He appreciated the decision of CCI and termed it a game changer for the KP province.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Oil November Gas 2017 Government

Recent Stories

Calling attention notice on harassment of female s ..

5 minutes ago

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry finalizes ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs for ease, acceleration of a ..

5 minutes ago

Commissioner reviews facilities during visits to s ..

5 minutes ago

Admission race heats up as 42 Abu Dhabi begins pre ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC leverages advanced technologies to enhance d ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.