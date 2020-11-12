Adviser to the Chief Minister on Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan on Thursday said the approval of change of oil and gas exploration blocks with new blocks by the Council of Common Interest (CCI) would prove a historic decision in the development of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister on Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan on Thursday said the approval of change of oil and gas exploration blocks with new blocks by the Council of Common Interest (CCI) would prove a historic decision in the development of the province.

Commenting on the 43rd meeting of CCI, he said that the CCI under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the proposal of changing the old oil and gas exploration blocks with new blocks, adding that on November 24, 2017 the CCI in its 34th meeting awarded the Lucky Block to Pakhtunkha Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) without any competition.

He said that KP province had huge reservoirs of oil and gas that needed to be explored and the provincial government was working in this sector on priority.

He appreciated the decision of CCI and termed it a game changer for the KP province.