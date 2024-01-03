Open Menu

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi Shifted To Hospital After Health Deterioration In Jail

Published January 03, 2024 | 01:23 PM

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after health deterioration in jail  

The sources say that Chaudhry Parevez Elahi complained of chest pain and a heart infection, prompting authorities to transfer him to the specialized medical facility at RIC.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PT) Central President Chaudhary Parvez Elahi has been shifted to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) from Adiala Jail following a deterioration in his health.

The medical examinations, including an electrocardiogram (ECG) and echocardiogram, are currently underway to assess his condition.

This incident marks a recurrence of health issues for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who has previously been transferred from jail to the hospital due to similar concerns.

The PTI leader has been in custody in connection with various cases as part of the government's crackdown on political figures following the unrest in the country.

