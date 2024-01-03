Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after health deterioration in jail  

,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PT) Central President Chaudhary Parvez Elahi has been shifted to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) from Adiala Jail following a deterioration in his health.

The medical examinations, including an electrocardiogram (ECG) and echocardiogram, are currently underway to assess his condition.

This incident marks a recurrence of health issues for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who has previously been transferred from jail to the hospital due to similar concerns.

The PTI leader has been in custody in connection with various cases as part of the government's crackdown on political figures following the unrest in the country.