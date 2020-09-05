UrduPoint.com
Chehlum Of Pir Of Golra Sharif Held

Sat 05th September 2020

Chehlum of Pir of Golra Sharif held

Chehlum of Sajada Nasheen Golra Sharif, Pir Syed Abdul Haq Shah Gilani was held on Saturday at the shrine of Golra Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Chehlum of Sajada Nasheen Golra Sharif, Pir Syed Abdul Haq Shah Gilani was held on Saturday at the shrine of Golra Sharif.

A large number of people including government officers, mashaikh, ulema, parliamentarians, ministers, advisors, and hundreds of his followers thronged Golra Sharif to attend the simple ceremony.

Dua was led by the son of late Pir Abdul Haq, Pir Moin-ul-Haq Gilani, the Sajada Nasheen of Golra Sharif and prayed Almighty Allah to grant late Pir a place in Jannah.

Former Prime Ministers Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Advisor to the Prime Minister onParliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan, Makhdoom Javed Hashmi and others alsoattended the ceremony.

More Stories From Pakistan

