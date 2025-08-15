Open Menu

Chehlum Processions Of Hazrat Imam Hussain Conclude

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Chehlum mourning processions and Majalis of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) concluded aimed tight security arrangements in the district, here on Friday.

The police made fool-proof security arrangements to meet any untoward situation during the Chehlum processions.

A spokesman said that 13 processions were held across the district including two of category A, two of category B and nine of category C whereas police remained busy for providing security cover to all .

The spokesman said that central procession was started from Block No. 14 and ended at Imambargah Darul- Uloom Muhammadabad after passing through several roads.

The spokesman said that over 1000 policemen stood alert for provision of tight security to mourners. The DPO himself monitored the security arrangements by remaining in the field.

