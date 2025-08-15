- Home
- Pakistan
- Naqvi and Gregory LoGerfo agree to boost Pakistan–US Cooperation in security, counterterrorism
Naqvi And Gregory LoGerfo Agree To Boost Pakistan–US Cooperation In Security, Counterterrorism
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with US Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory LoGerfo at Ministry of Interior in Islamabad.
Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker, and Federal Interior Secretary were also present on the occasion. Gregory LoGerfo congratulated Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the people of Pakistan on the country’s 79th Independence Day.
During the meeting, both sides agreed to further enhance Pakistan–US relations especially in the areas of counterterrorism, border security, and Anti-narcotics. They also agreed to make the exchange of information more effective in the fields of counterterrorism and counter-narcotics.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that since President Donald Trump’s administration came into power, Pakistan–US relations have improved significantly.
He commended President Trump’s sincere efforts for global peace and noted that transparency, mutual trust, and cooperation are the hallmarks of the bilateral relationship. He emphasized that this is an excellent opportunity to further strengthen bilateral relations in all areas.
Mohsin Naqvi added that counterterrorism dialogue will help in creating a joint strategy. He termed the US decision to designate the banned BLA and banned Majeed Brigade as Foreign terrorist organizations a commendable step, expressing hope that Pakistan–US cooperation will yield positive results in eliminating terrorism.
Gregory LoGerfo acknowledged Pakistan’s geo-strategic importance. He also expressed condolences over the loss of lives in terrorist attacks.
Recent Stories
UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..
TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan
Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..
Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi
Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..
FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award
UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study introduces framework to forecast ma ..
PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine
TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025
UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Internet suspension in Balochistan security measure: Tariq Fazal1 minute ago
-
Fake people and agendas to be defeated with power of people: Engineer Amir Muqam1 minute ago
-
PAA holds e-kacheri to address public concerns; DG Khan Airport runway upgrade by Dec 20261 minute ago
-
Naqvi and Gregory LoGerfo agree to boost Pakistan–US Cooperation in security, counterterrorism1 minute ago
-
Chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain conclude1 minute ago
-
Naqvi lauds KPK Police for foiling 14 terrorist attacks on Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
Dera police foil major terror plot for Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
Internet suspension in Balochistan a security measure: Tariq Fazal12 minutes ago
-
Mansehra district admin warns of bad weather as heavy rains and landslides claim over a dozen lives12 minutes ago
-
Ministers Hanif Abbasi, Ali Pervaiz Malik call on Prime Minister21 minutes ago
-
60 died, 16 injured due to rains, floods in KP: PDMA21 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases surged to 73, preventive efforts underway21 minutes ago