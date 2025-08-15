60 Died, 16 Injured Due To Rains, Floods In KP: PDMA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) At-least 60 people died and 16 injured during the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to rains and flash flood related incidents.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in its initial report on human and property losses caused by heavy rains and flash floods in various districts of the province said that among the deceased are 40 men, eight women, and 12 children, while the injured include 13 men, two women, and one child.
The report stated that a total of 35 houses have been damaged, with 28 partially damaged and seven completely destroyed.
These incidents occurred in the districts of Swat, Bunner, Bajaur, Torghar, Upper and Lower Dir, Mansehra, Shangla, and Battagram. The most affected districts are Bajaur and Battagram, where rescue operations are still underway.
To support the operations, the provincial government has dispatched two helicopters to Bajaur and Bunner.
The current spell of heavy rains is expected to continue intermittently until August 21.
PDMA had already issued alerts to all district administrations to take precautionary measures in view of the forecast.
The authority has instructed all concerned departments to accelerate relief efforts and ensure immediate assistance to the affected people.
Relevant agencies have also been directed to use all available resources to restore blocked highways and link roads in tourist areas. Tourists are advised to stay informed about the weather conditions and take precautionary measures.
PDMA, along with all relevant institutions, relief teams, district administrations, and Rescue 1122, is in close coordination and monitoring the situation.
The PDMA Emergency Operations Center is fully operational. The public can report any untoward incident, receive weather updates, and seek information via the toll-free helpline 1700, said the report.
