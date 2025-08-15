Fake People And Agendas To Be Defeated With Power Of People: Engineer Amir Muqam
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam, said here Friday that the battle for truth was a victory for every Pakistani, and that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are fighting Pakistan’s war.
He stated that those with fake identities and fake agendas will bound to fail.
Speaking on Friday at a "Jashn-e-Azadi" (Independence Day) and "Battle for Truth" event at the PML-N House in Sangota, Swat, he said that for 75 years, India did not dare to change Kashmir’s special status, but in 2019, during the rule of those incompetent people, Kashmir’s special status was illegally altered by India.
Since then, he said we observe Kashmir Exploitation Day every year. However, these people even turned that day into 'Imran Khan Day.'
Engr Amir Muqam said Kashmir Exploitation Day is meant to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, but these negative elements tried to undermine it.
"Yesterday, on August 14 as well, these negative elements attempted to make that day controversial. They even tried to question the very creation of Pakistan."
The federal minister said that the battle for truth is a victory for every Pakistani. The success of this battle has made every Pakistani proud. But unfortunately, some elements have tried to make this too a controversial issue which was highly deplorable.
He said when obstacles are created in the way of celebrating this historic day, and it is unfortunately linked to Imran Khan’s release and used to push a political agenda, it is deeply regrettable. "We strongly condemn this, and every Pakistani should as well."
Without naming PTI, he further said, "we’ve seen your protests. You provoke workers and take them to Islamabad, misuse public funds, and then vanish like ghosts, abandoning them.
We’ve seen how much substance there really is in your protests and resolve. You should have celebrated this national success and victory in the battle for truth with the nation, and then held your protest on August 15 or 16."
He added that the Pashtun people are patriotic and strongly supported Pakistan during the independence referendum, and even today, they are on the front lines of Pakistan’s battle, standing as a strong shield.
Engr Amir Muqam said pashtuns stand shoulder to shoulder with the security forces and are making sacrifices. In Swat alone, there is a long list of martyrs. We upheld the spirit of Pakistani nationalism and chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' (Long Live Pakistan).
He said people of Swat here became IDPs (Internally Displaced Persons) for sake of peace in Pakistan.
"Mothers and sisters left their homes and became refugees in their own country. We did all this for Pakistan and, God willing, we will continue to make sacrifices in the future."
He said these fake people and their fake agendas will fail. We pay tribute to the martyrs who gave their lives for the country and salute the heroes. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan made timely decisions.
" I commend the political and military leadership and troops of the army, navy, and air force. Together, they made every Pakistani proud."
He said the world now looks at Pakistan with respect and that our diplomatic achievements are also significant, adding everyone had to admit that RAW and India are behind the terrorism taking place in Balochistan.
The people raised full throated slogans in favour of PMLN leadership.
