Open Menu

Naqvi Lauds KPK Police For Foiling 14 Terrorist Attacks On Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Naqvi lauds KPK Police for foiling 14 terrorist attacks on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for foiling 14 terrorist attacks planned by what he described as “Fitna al-Hindustan” on August 14.

In a statement, the minister praised the professional skills of the KP Police, noting their success in thwarting the “nefarious designs of Indian-sponsored terrorists” during the nation’s 79th Independence Day celebrations.

Naqvi congratulated KP Inspector General and the entire force for their decisive action, saying the achievement reflects the force’s dedication and bravery.

“The KP Police remain on the front line in the war against terrorism,” the minister emphasised.

Recent Stories

UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu ..

UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..

11 minutes ago
 TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

56 minutes ago
 Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5- ..

Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin ..

Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..

2 hours ago
 Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2 ..

Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..

2 hours ago
FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Awa ..

FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award

2 hours ago
 UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study intro ..

UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study introduces framework to forecast ma ..

3 hours ago
 PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutti ..

PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..

3 hours ago
 Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recogniti ..

Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine

3 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity ..

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate several world lead ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan