Naqvi lauds KPK Police for foiling 14 terrorist attacks on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for foiling 14 terrorist attacks planned by what he described as “Fitna al-Hindustan” on August 14.

In a statement, the minister praised the professional skills of the KP Police, noting their success in thwarting the “nefarious designs of Indian-sponsored terrorists” during the nation’s 79th Independence Day celebrations.

Naqvi congratulated KP Inspector General and the entire force for their decisive action, saying the achievement reflects the force’s dedication and bravery.

“The KP Police remain on the front line in the war against terrorism,” the minister emphasised.