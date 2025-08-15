Open Menu

Ministers Hanif Abbasi, Ali Pervaiz Malik Call On Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Ministers Hanif Abbasi, Ali Pervaiz Malik call on Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik Friday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of mutual interests.

During the meeting, issues related to the Petroleum Division were reviewed in detail.

Separately, Minister for Railway Hanif Abbasi met with the prime minister and discussed the matters pertaining to railways division.

The overall political situation of the country also came under discussion during both meetings.

