Dera Police Foil Major Terror Plot For Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The district police on Friday said it foiled a major terrorist plot planned for Independence Day by arresting four militants of the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (Bali Khiyara Group) during intelligence-based operation in the district.
District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajad Ahmed Sahibzada, along with SP CTD Iftikhar Ali Shah, SP City Ali Hamza, and SP Paharpur Asad Ali Shah while briefing media persons said that the successful operation was jointly conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), district police, and intelligence agencies in the Mathi Baghwani area within the jurisdiction of Gomal University Police Station.
He said that the arrested militants were identified as Umar Farooq, son of Fida Hussain, resident of Bhatessar, Tehsil Parova, Asif Ali, son of Hafiz Falak Sher Chauhan, resident of Umar Farooq Town, Hasnain Mavia, son of Muhammad Suleman, resident of Parova and Hidayatullah, son of Muhammad Naseer Baloch, resident of Garha Matt.
According to the DPO, the arrested individuals were not only planning an attack during Independence Day celebrations but were also previously involved in the killings of over a dozen innocent civilians and police personnel.
He said that during operation, weapons and explosives were also recovered from their possession including a ready-to-use IED with magnet, AC/DC circuit, and prima card, one 9mm pistol and one 30-bore Mauser (SMG-style rifle), three magazines and 28 rounds of ammunition, three hand grenades, 6 non-electric detonators (without safety fuses), 9 electric detonators, 10 yards of safety fuse, 2 non-electric detonators with safety fuses, 250 grams of explosive material, 5 AGL grenades, 2 simple mobile phones, 3 touchscreen mobile phones with 4 SIM cards.
A case has been registered under anti-terrorism and other relevant laws at the CTD police station. Further investigation is currently underway.
