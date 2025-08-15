- Home
- Pakistan
- Mansehra district admin warns of bad weather as heavy rains and landslides claim over a dozen lives
Mansehra District Admin Warns Of Bad Weather As Heavy Rains And Landslides Claim Over A Dozen Lives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Continuous rainfall across District Mansehra has caused flooding in rivers and streams as well as multiple incidents of landslides, leading to loss of lives and significant damage to infrastructure.
District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur has established an Emergency Control Room (0997920110) to ensure a rapid response to any emergency. The control room will provide direct updates to the DPO every half hour about the district’s overall situation. All police staff leave has been canceled, and officers and personnel have been instructed to report to their respective stations and checkpoints. The entire police force remains on high alert, with officers actively present in the field.
Among the most severely affected areas is Dheri Haleem in the jurisdiction of Police Station Battal, where a cloudburst triggered flash floods that destroyed six houses. Around 26–27 people, along with livestock, were swept away. Nine bodies, including those of six men, two women, and a child, have been recovered from the jurisdiction of Police Station Shamlai in Batgram, while the search for the remaining missing persons continues.
In Lake Samahk Sar, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Naran, Mansehra Police rescued seven tourists who had been stranded following heavy rainfall. In Khair Abad, within Police Station Garhi Habibullah’s jurisdiction, a house collapsed due to the rain, killing a mother and daughter and injuring a young girl, who was later rescued.
In Baisiyan, under Police Station Balakot, an Alto Mehran car was swept away by floodwaters, resulting in two deaths and one injury; the injured person was rescued. In Batrassi, a landslide blocked the road, but Mansehra Police, working with other administrative departments and local residents, swiftly cleared the debris and restored traffic flow.
Additional Assistant Commissioner-II also visited Batrassi, where recent heavy rains had triggered landslides. The concerned department took immediate action, reopening the road for one-way traffic to facilitate movement.
Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant, avoid rivers and streams, keep a close watch on children, and immediately contact the Mansehra Police Control Room in case of any emergency.
Recent Stories
UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..
TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan
Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..
Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi
Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..
FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award
UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study introduces framework to forecast ma ..
PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine
TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025
UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Internet suspension in Balochistan a security measure: Tariq Fazal44 seconds ago
-
Mansehra district admin warns of bad weather as heavy rains and landslides claim over a dozen lives46 seconds ago
-
Ministers Hanif Abbasi, Ali Pervaiz Malik call on Prime Minister10 minutes ago
-
60 died, 16 injured due to rains, floods in KP: PDMA11 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases surged to 73, preventive efforts underway11 minutes ago
-
Health insurance scheme to be launched for KPT employees: Junaid Chaudhry11 minutes ago
-
Light rain in Bahawalpur amid hot, humid weather11 minutes ago
-
Empowering women key to national progress: DC11 minutes ago
-
Livestock sector internship begins in Gujrat11 minutes ago
-
Thousands flock to Data Darbar as Urs concludes on Friday night20 minutes ago
-
CEO Health inspects flood relief medical camp21 minutes ago
-
Senate reaffirms unwavering resolve to safeguard country’s sovereignty21 minutes ago