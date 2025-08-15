Mansehra district admin warns of bad weather as heavy rains and landslides claim over a dozen lives

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Continuous rainfall across District Mansehra has caused flooding in rivers and streams as well as multiple incidents of landslides, leading to loss of lives and significant damage to infrastructure.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur has established an Emergency Control Room (0997920110) to ensure a rapid response to any emergency. The control room will provide direct updates to the DPO every half hour about the district’s overall situation. All police staff leave has been canceled, and officers and personnel have been instructed to report to their respective stations and checkpoints. The entire police force remains on high alert, with officers actively present in the field.

Among the most severely affected areas is Dheri Haleem in the jurisdiction of Police Station Battal, where a cloudburst triggered flash floods that destroyed six houses. Around 26–27 people, along with livestock, were swept away. Nine bodies, including those of six men, two women, and a child, have been recovered from the jurisdiction of Police Station Shamlai in Batgram, while the search for the remaining missing persons continues.

In Lake Samahk Sar, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Naran, Mansehra Police rescued seven tourists who had been stranded following heavy rainfall. In Khair Abad, within Police Station Garhi Habibullah’s jurisdiction, a house collapsed due to the rain, killing a mother and daughter and injuring a young girl, who was later rescued.

In Baisiyan, under Police Station Balakot, an Alto Mehran car was swept away by floodwaters, resulting in two deaths and one injury; the injured person was rescued. In Batrassi, a landslide blocked the road, but Mansehra Police, working with other administrative departments and local residents, swiftly cleared the debris and restored traffic flow.

Additional Assistant Commissioner-II also visited Batrassi, where recent heavy rains had triggered landslides. The concerned department took immediate action, reopening the road for one-way traffic to facilitate movement.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant, avoid rivers and streams, keep a close watch on children, and immediately contact the Mansehra Police Control Room in case of any emergency.