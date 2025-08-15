- Home
- Pakistan
- PAA holds e-kacheri to address public concerns; DG Khan Airport runway upgrade by Dec 2026
PAA Holds E-kacheri To Address Public Concerns; DG Khan Airport Runway Upgrade By Dec 2026
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Friday held its seventh e-Kacheri session, chaired by Deputy Director General (Works and Development) Sumair Saeed, to gather public feedback on airport facilities and services nationwide. Senior officials from SQMS, Engineering Services, Commercial and Estate, Human Resources, and Planning and Development also attended.
The live-streamed session on PAA’s official Facebook page allowed passengers to share concerns and suggestions covering a wide range of issues — from passenger facilitation, food quality, luggage handling, and flight delays to internet connectivity, ATM availability, and technological upgrades.
Saeed assured participants that all feedback is taken seriously, with relevant departments instructed to investigate and coordinate with stakeholders, including airlines and agencies such as the FIA.
Updates were shared on infrastructure projects, including runway improvements and enhanced service facilities.
Notably, he announced that the Dera Ghazi Khan Airport runway was being upgraded to accommodate A320 aircraft, with completion scheduled for December 2026. Passenger projections suggest DG Khan will become a financially viable destination for airlines upon project completion, he said.
Human resources queries, including recruitment for specialized roles, employee welfare, internship opportunities, and contractor compliance, were also addressed.
“Your feedback helps us serve you better and improve Pakistan’s airport experience,” Saeed said, thanking participants for their valuable input.
Recent Stories
UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..
TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan
Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..
Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi
Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..
FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award
UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study introduces framework to forecast ma ..
PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine
TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025
UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Internet suspension in Balochistan security measure: Tariq Fazal1 minute ago
-
Fake people and agendas to be defeated with power of people: Engineer Amir Muqam1 minute ago
-
PAA holds e-kacheri to address public concerns; DG Khan Airport runway upgrade by Dec 20261 minute ago
-
Naqvi and Gregory LoGerfo agree to boost Pakistan–US Cooperation in security, counterterrorism1 minute ago
-
Chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain conclude1 minute ago
-
Naqvi lauds KPK Police for foiling 14 terrorist attacks on Independence Day1 minute ago
-
Dera police foil major terror plot for Independence Day1 minute ago
-
Internet suspension in Balochistan a security measure: Tariq Fazal11 minutes ago
-
Mansehra district admin warns of bad weather as heavy rains and landslides claim over a dozen lives11 minutes ago
-
Ministers Hanif Abbasi, Ali Pervaiz Malik call on Prime Minister21 minutes ago
-
60 died, 16 injured due to rains, floods in KP: PDMA21 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases surged to 73, preventive efforts underway21 minutes ago