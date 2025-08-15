Dengue cases surged to 73, preventive efforts underway

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Health officials in Rawalpindi and Murree are on high alert following a hike in dengue cases, with 2 new cases reported in Rawalpindi and 7 in Murree over the past 48 hours.This brings the total to 34 cases in Rawalpindi and 39 in Murree for the year.

According to the details, no deaths have been reported, but the District Health Authority (DHA) is ramping up efforts as September approaches, a month when monsoon rains and warm temperatures create conducive conditions for dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

The DHA has launched a robust response, targeting high-risk areas in Rawalpindi, including Pothohar Rural and Rawalpindi Cantonment, as well as parts of Murree. Measures include fogging, spraying and strict enforcement of dengue prevention guidelines, with fines and property closures for non-compliance. The authority is also conducting awareness campaigns at public spots like bus terminals and through community rallies to urge residents to eliminate standing water and adopt preventive measures.

Dr. Waqar Ahmad, DHA spokesperson confirmed APP that recent increase in cases has propmred urgency.

“With September nearing, the risk of dengue spreading is significant due to ideal mosquito breeding conditions. Our teams are working tirelessly, but we need the public to remove stagnant water and report symptoms like fever promptly to prevent a wider outbreak”, he said.

Dr Waqar stressed that community cooperation is essential to keep the situation under control.

“This is a shared responsibility, residents must stay proactive in keeping their surroundings clean", he said adding that the health authority was fully committed to stopping this surge, but public vigilance remained critical to avoid a larger crisis.

The DHA continues its aggressive campaign to protect the region from a potential dengue outbreak.