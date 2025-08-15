Internet Suspension In Balochistan Security Measure: Tariq Fazal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday informed the Senate that the recent temporary suspension of internet services in parts of Balochistan was solely a security measure.
Responding to a calling attention notice regarding the suspension of mobile internet across 36 districts of Balochistan on security grounds, he said that under the Pakistan Telecommunication (Reorganisation) Act, 1996, such decisions follow a specific process. Requests originate from the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control, based on recommendations from relevant security stakeholders, and are then forwarded to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for implementation. He said mobile internet services in Balochistan were suspended from August 6 to August 31 due to credible security concerns. However, telephone services remained fully operational, and the restriction was limited to mobile internet. “All airlines, including PIA and private carriers, are fully functional in Balochistan, while road and rail links to Quetta and other cities remain open,” he added.
“These decisions are taken for specific locations where credible security threats exist, not in unrelated areas,” the minister stressed. Recalling past incidents of terrorism in the province — including attacks on the Jaffar Express and the Army Public school in Khuzdar, where innocent children lost their lives — he said such measures are based on intelligence reports and aim to prevent loss of life. Addressing concerns about prepaid internet packages purchased by students and residents during the suspension period, Dr. Tariq Fazal assured that he would raise the matter with the relevant ministry. “I commit to the House that unused credit for the days affected by the suspension will be carried forward to the next month so that people, especially students, do not suffer financial loss,” he added.
Back
Recent Stories
UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..
TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan
Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..
Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi
Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..
FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award
UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study introduces framework to forecast ma ..
PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine
TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025
UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Internet suspension in Balochistan security measure: Tariq Fazal1 minute ago
-
Fake people and agendas to be defeated with power of people: Engineer Amir Muqam1 minute ago
-
PAA holds e-kacheri to address public concerns; DG Khan Airport runway upgrade by Dec 20261 minute ago
-
Naqvi and Gregory LoGerfo agree to boost Pakistan–US Cooperation in security, counterterrorism1 minute ago
-
Chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain conclude1 minute ago
-
Naqvi lauds KPK Police for foiling 14 terrorist attacks on Independence Day1 minute ago
-
Dera police foil major terror plot for Independence Day1 minute ago
-
Internet suspension in Balochistan a security measure: Tariq Fazal11 minutes ago
-
Mansehra district admin warns of bad weather as heavy rains and landslides claim over a dozen lives11 minutes ago
-
Ministers Hanif Abbasi, Ali Pervaiz Malik call on Prime Minister21 minutes ago
-
60 died, 16 injured due to rains, floods in KP: PDMA21 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases surged to 73, preventive efforts underway21 minutes ago