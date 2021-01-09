UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chemical Factory Fire Extinguished

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 08:10 PM

Chemical factory fire extinguished

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The fire brigade department has successfully extinguished the blaze that broke out in a three-story building of a chemical factory in Haroobabad – Site Area here on Saturday.

Eight persons got injured in the blaze while no loss of human life was reported, said police and rescue services.

The team of Pakistan Navy also joined the firefighters in their fire fighting efforts at the request of civil administration, said a spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy.

All the injured were immediately shifted to Abbasi Shaheed and Burns Center of Civil Hospital Karachi, of them three with minor injuries were discharged after necessary treatment, said rescue services.

The personnel of Sindh Rangers also reached the spot and participated in efforts to put out the fire along with the fire brigade, said a spokesman of the Sindh Rangers.

Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed also visited the site and reviewed the fire fighting activities, in view of the directives of the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, said a spokesperson of the KMC.

The administrator visited the affected factory and directed concerned officials to remain on the site till cooling process.

Later, talking to media, Laeeq Ahmed lauded the Fire Brigade department for its efforts to erupt the blaze successfully.

Ahmed said that the fire brigade department has extinguished the fire with the help of 12 fire tenders and a snorkel. Thanks to Allah, the Almighty no causality was reported, he noted.

He said that more than 2000 fire cases were reported in 2020 and KMC fire brigade did great job in saving lives of the people in these incidents.

He said that the performance of Fire Brigade would be boosted after induction of 50 fire tenders.

He said that these fire tenders would be parked in all industrial zones as well as KMC fiee stations and these could reach the incident point on time.

The administrator said that the Fire Brigade department despite limited resources were taking measures to save human lives in case of any fire.

He said the department would be provided modern equipments, kits so that they could perform their responsibilities in well manner.

Laeeq Ahmed said that city wardens are being trained and they will be assisting the fire brigade. Issues pertaining to fire brigade employees would be resolved, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Injured Fire Chief Minister Pakistan Navy Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Job SITE 2020 Murad Ali Shah Media All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council addresses parliamenta ..

26 minutes ago

ADJD organises training course on Alternatives to ..

1 hour ago

UAE provides urgent aid to those affected by flood ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Council for Family Affairsâ€™ strategic pl ..

2 hours ago

Turkish actor Celal Ali says Islamabad is beautifu ..

2 hours ago

Book on date palm diseases and pests released

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.