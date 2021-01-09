Chemical factory fire extinguished

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The fire brigade department has successfully extinguished the blaze that broke out in a three-story building of a chemical factory in Haroobabad – Site Area here on Saturday.

Eight persons got injured in the blaze while no loss of human life was reported, said police and rescue services.

The team of Pakistan Navy also joined the firefighters in their fire fighting efforts at the request of civil administration, said a spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy.

All the injured were immediately shifted to Abbasi Shaheed and Burns Center of Civil Hospital Karachi, of them three with minor injuries were discharged after necessary treatment, said rescue services.

The personnel of Sindh Rangers also reached the spot and participated in efforts to put out the fire along with the fire brigade, said a spokesman of the Sindh Rangers.

Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed also visited the site and reviewed the fire fighting activities, in view of the directives of the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, said a spokesperson of the KMC.

The administrator visited the affected factory and directed concerned officials to remain on the site till cooling process.

Later, talking to media, Laeeq Ahmed lauded the Fire Brigade department for its efforts to erupt the blaze successfully.

Ahmed said that the fire brigade department has extinguished the fire with the help of 12 fire tenders and a snorkel. Thanks to Allah, the Almighty no causality was reported, he noted.

He said that more than 2000 fire cases were reported in 2020 and KMC fire brigade did great job in saving lives of the people in these incidents.

He said that the performance of Fire Brigade would be boosted after induction of 50 fire tenders.

He said that these fire tenders would be parked in all industrial zones as well as KMC fiee stations and these could reach the incident point on time.

The administrator said that the Fire Brigade department despite limited resources were taking measures to save human lives in case of any fire.

He said the department would be provided modern equipments, kits so that they could perform their responsibilities in well manner.

Laeeq Ahmed said that city wardens are being trained and they will be assisting the fire brigade. Issues pertaining to fire brigade employees would be resolved, he added.