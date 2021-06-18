UrduPoint.com
Cheques Distributed Among Winners Of Punjab Talent Hunt Scheme

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Director Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi, Waqar Ahmed on Friday said that the Potohar region was rich with art and culture and competitions like Talent Hunt nurture the creative talents of the youth.

He said this while distributing cheques among the prize winners in the grand finale of Punjab Talent Hunt program.

Assistant Director Muhammad Suleman was also present on the occasion.

Haseeb Ali, who bagged the first position in poetry competitions across Punjab, was given a cheque of Rs 200,000. Umbereen Fatima, who stood second in Punjab in handicraft competitions got a cheque of Rs 150,000 while Anil Ahmed who secured third position in short film making in Punjab, was given a cheque of Rs 100,000.

