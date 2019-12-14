UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Directs Ministers To Make Dec 16-20 Anti-polio Campaign A Success

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 06:42 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has assigned tasks to provincial ministers at divisional level for making the five-day anti-polio campaign from Dec 16 a success

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has assigned tasks to provincial ministers at divisional level for making the five-day anti-polio campaign from Dec 16 a success.

The provincial ministers would monitor and provide assistance in the last special anti-polio campaign of 2019.

Murad Raas would monitor the campaign in Lahore division. Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed would supervise anti-polio campaign in Faisalabad division, Yasir Humayun in Rawalpindi division and Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi in Sargodha division.

Moreover, responsibilities of monitoring anti-polio campaign in Gujranwala and Sahiwal divisions had been assigned to Muhammad Akhlaq and Nauman Langrial, respectively.

Similarly, Samiullah Chaudhry, Mohsin Leghari, Muhammad Akhtar would supervise anti-polio campaign in Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Multan divisions, respectively.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that provincial ministers should ensure the process of administering polio vaccine to every child in their respective divisions. He said, "Eradication of menace like polio is a national obligation and we all have to play our role for curbing polio in the country."

