Chief Minister inaugurates 'Khidmat Ap Ki Dehleez Par' programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" [Services at your doorsteps] programme and launched the khidmat app at his office, on Monday.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), Lahore commissioner and the secretary Local Bodies Department apprised the CM about salient features of the programme.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM said the programme would improve the service delivery mechanism, along with provision of facilities at grassroots level. It was unique governance modal to benefit people, he added. Giving details, the CM said the programme would continue for three weeks initially, during which streets, bazaars and localities would be cleaned and solid waste would be removed from roads.

Similarly, banners and wall-chalking would be removed, he said and added that dysfunctional street-lights would also be repaired. Special attention would be paid to improving drainage and water supply facilities in the second week, he said. Sewerage pipes would be cleaned and open manholes would be covered, the CM said. Along with it, the government buildings would also be cleaned and painted and beautification of parks, greenbelts, roundabouts and chowks would be carried out, he said and added that the basic health units (BHUs) and rural health centres (RHCs) would be cleaned as well.

The CM announced involving civil society members, locals and tiger force to augment the exercise and disclosed that field activities would be monitored through an application. Public feedback would also be collected to gauge the performance, he said. The districts would be categorised according to their performance, he added.

The CM emphasised that public service was the government's core agenda and the provincial government was not oblivious of its duties. All services had been provided at the doorsteps of people and the programme would sensitise citizens that the government was committed to solving their problems, he said. People could download the AC karkardagi app and 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par app' from the play store.

Meanwhile, a dashboard was also developed and resolution of complaints, lodged through the dashboard, would determine the districts' performance, added the CM.

The Punjab chief secretary and information secretary were also present.