Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directs survey for construction of dam on River Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan chairing a meeting of provincial cabinet here Tuesday directed authorities to conduct a survey for construction of a dam on River Swat.

The CM said that dam would not only help generate electricity but would also reduce flood losses and reclaim land lying barren due to water shortage, told Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif while briefing the media about decisions of provincial cabinet.

Barrister Saif told that Chief Minister directed concerned authorities to complete ongoing survey of losses incurred by flood affectees at the earliest to ensure rehabilitation and early return of flood victims. He said CM also directed removing of encroachments from river banks, streams and water channels to avoid losses and damages during floods in future.

CM's aide said that cabinet also approved up gradation of Tehsil Razar, District Swabi to status of a Sub Division, payment of remuneration and allowances to Local Government Representatives and to select convener of Tehsil City Council through elections under Election Commission. The cabinet, he said, also accorded approval to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Conservancy and Biosphere Reserve Rules 2022 with an aim to protect Biodiversity and promote its sustainable use.

The cabinet also approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Improvement Fund (KKP-EIF) board Rules, 2022, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forestry Commission (Amendment) Act, 2022, transfer of 18 Kanal land owned by Local Government Department to Higher education Department for establishment of Govt Girls Degree College Batkhela, transfer of 3 Kanal and 3 Marlas land owned by Irrigation Department to Higher Education Department for establishment of Govt Girls Degree College at Urmar Bala, Peshawar.

The SACM further informed that cabinet also approved changes in composition of Board of Directors of TransPeshawar, establishment of Provincial Flood Response Coordination Center (PFRCC), de-notifying transfer of 6 Kanal and 19.5 Marlas land at Pabbi from Housing Department and handing it over to Irrigation Department, , Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (Amendment) Act, 2022 enabling PEDO, appointment of Amer Khan Jadoon as Chief Executive Officer KP Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) and draft of KP Hydel Development Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The meeting besides cabinet members was also attended by Provincial Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue and Administrative Secretaries of various government departments.