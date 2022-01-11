Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a meeting at his office to review the feasibility of the tram project from Thokar Niaz Baig to Jallo along the Lahore Canal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a meeting at his office to review the feasibility of the tram project from Thokar Niaz Baig to Jallo along the Lahore Canal.

Vice-Chairman LDA Naeem Ul Haq, Principal Secretary to CM and DG LDA attended the meeting.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said that launching Pakistan's first electric tram in Lahore was being deliberated upon by the government. The CM directed that the feasibility should be given final shape without delay for proceeding further and asked the quarters concerned to accelerate the pace of work on ongoing schemes in Lahore as the development projects would provide substantial relief to the people of the city.

The development in Lahore was important and the PTI-led government was committed to further improving the standard of facilities, he said.

The spate of development work would improve the quality of life, he said and added that a 1000-bed general hospital would be built at Ferozepur road near IT tower over 124 Kanal area. The past government launched development schemes worth Rs 67 billion in its 3rd year in power in Lahore sans orange line metro train project, he added and pointed out that the incumbent government had launched Rs 86 billion projects in its 3rd year.

Regrettably, the projects were started without proper planning and the people faced the consequences as the exhibitory projects had tremendously burdened the provincial kitty.

However, the PTI government had designed projects to improve the city's infrastructure with proper planning, the CM added.