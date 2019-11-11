UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Felicitates Sikh Community

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 08:21 PM

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar felicitates Sikh community

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has congratulated the Sikh community on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Devji

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has congratulated the Sikh community on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Devji.

In a message, he said the birthday of Baba Guru Nanak is a festival of joy and religious fervour, adding that socialisation promotes brotherhood and unity in society. He said that Baba Guru Nanak Devji was the best example of religious tolerance and inter-faith harmony. He promoted the message of brotherhood and government welcomes the Sikh community coming to the Punjab province for attending the birthday celebrations.

The opening of Kartarpur corridor has rejuvenated the joys of Sikh community and it is another historic step of the PTI government for promotion of religious harmony, he added. He said that sacred places of Sikh community exist in Punjab and other parts of the country and Sikhs are provided with the facility to perform their religious ceremonies.

Sikhs are enjoying complete freedom to live according to their faith and maintenance, renovation and security of Sikhs' worship places have been paid special attention by the government, he said.

