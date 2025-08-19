Chief Secretary Balochistan inaugurates urban forest park in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) In a significant step toward environmental sustainability and urban renewal, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan, inaugurated the newly developed Urban Forest Park in Quetta.

The initiative marks the launching of a large-scale tree plantation campaign across the province planned on August 19, aimed at combating climate change and enhancing the city’s natural beauty.

To officially launch the campaign, Shakeel Qadir Khan planted a tree in the newly constructed urban park, symbolizing the start of a movement, he described as both a moral obligation and a form of Sadaqah Jariyah — a continuous act of charity.

“Every responsible citizen should plant at least one tree and ensure its care,” he added. “Expanding forest cover is no longer optional — it’s a necessity.”

Addressing the environmental challenges facing Quetta, Shakeel Qadir Khan emphasized the critical role of trees in reducing pollution, improving air quality, and mitigating rising temperatures.

He noted that urban forest parks are essential for creating sustainable green spaces in densely populated areas.

“This project aims to improve Quetta’s climate, curb extreme heat, and tackle air pollution,” he said. “Such green initiatives are vital for the city’s future.”

The Urban Forest Park has been designed with a focus on ecological balance and preserving natural beauty. Khan highlighted that these parks not only serve environmental goals but also offer aesthetic and recreational value to the public.

He further stressed the importance of reducing carbon emissions and utilizing unused urban land through open space programs. The government, he said, is committed to expanding green zones and providing healthier environments for citizens.

“We’re working to maintain the natural ecosystem while offering people clean, vibrant spaces for recreation,” he added. “More parks are in development to support public well-being.”

CS Shakeel Qadir Khan reiterated that urban forest parks are essential for fostering a livable, pleasant urban environment and for promoting a culture of environmental stewardship.