Retirement Reference Held In Honour Of Professor Iftikhar Ahmed At IMCB F-10/4

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Retirement reference held in honour of Professor Iftikhar Ahmed at IMCB F-10/4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) F-10/4 arranged a graceful retirement reference on Tuesday in honour of Professor Iftikhar Ahmed, Vice Principal of the college, who retired on August 19, 2025, after serving more than 29 years in Punjab government colleges and at IMCB F-10/4 under the Federal Directorate of education.

Professor Iftikhar, known for his commitment to teaching and academic excellence, was also a strong advocate for teachers’ rights.

As General Secretary of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA), he actively raised his voice for both faculty members and institutions, earning respect across the teachers’ community. The farewell gathering was attended by a large number of serving and retired professors from various colleges.

The event was compered by Associate Professor Aftab Hayat, while speakers including FGCTA President Professor Akram Khan Khosa, retired Professor Ali Yar, Professor Dr. Munir, and Professor Tahir Mahmood highlighted their memorable experiences with Professor Iftikhar, praising his dedication and leadership.Principal Professor Rashid Saleem recited verses of classical poetry in the honour of the retiring vice principal, adding a literary touch to the occasion. As chief guest, Professor Iftikhar Ahmed reflected on the ups and downs of his long professional journey and expressed gratitude to colleagues and friends for their heartfelt farewell.

