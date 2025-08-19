Two-members Gang Involved In Street Crimes Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested a two-member gang allegedly involved in street crimes during crackdown here on Tuesday.
Police have also recovered 03 mobile phone worth more than Rs 1,00,000 and cash Rs 27,000 from their possession.
According to police, the suspects were taken into custody during an operation.
Chontra Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.
SP Saddar Nabeel Khokhar, while confirming the arrests, said that strong evidence has been collected against the accused, who will be challaned and presented before the court. He stressed that strict legal action would be taken to ensure exemplary punishment.
“Those who attack the lives and property of citizens cannot escape the clutches of the law. Protecting the people from such criminal elements is our top priority,” SP Saddar added.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Retirement reference held in honour of Professor Iftikhar Ahmed at IMCB F-10/41 minute ago
-
Classes of new batch of 25 students starts at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology1 minute ago
-
CM Bugti expresses concern on illegal trawling in maritime areas of province1 minute ago
-
Tree plantation essential for our survival, environmental protection: BBISE’s Controller1 minute ago
-
Chief Secretary Balochistan inaugurates urban forest park in Quetta1 minute ago
-
Mobile thief arrested1 minute ago
-
Two-members gang involved in street crimes arrested1 minute ago
-
NPC congratulates Arshad Ansari on Nishan-i-Imtiaz nomination1 minute ago
-
Passenger bus looted, 3 injured over resistance1 minute ago
-
Aleem Khan visits GB, inspects ongoing rehabilitation work after flood1 minute ago
-
Police foil attempt to occupy plot on Adiala Road, recover sophisticated weapons2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest gang, recover stolen goods11 minutes ago