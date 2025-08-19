Two-members gang involved in street crimes arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested a two-member gang allegedly involved in street crimes during crackdown here on Tuesday.

Police have also recovered 03 mobile phone worth more than Rs 1,00,000 and cash Rs 27,000 from their possession.

According to police, the suspects were taken into custody during an operation.

Chontra Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Nabeel Khokhar, while confirming the arrests, said that strong evidence has been collected against the accused, who will be challaned and presented before the court. He stressed that strict legal action would be taken to ensure exemplary punishment.

“Those who attack the lives and property of citizens cannot escape the clutches of the law. Protecting the people from such criminal elements is our top priority,” SP Saddar added.