Open Menu

Two-members Gang Involved In Street Crimes Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Two-members gang involved in street crimes arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested a two-member gang allegedly involved in street crimes during crackdown here on Tuesday.

Police have also recovered 03 mobile phone worth more than Rs 1,00,000 and cash Rs 27,000 from their possession.

According to police, the suspects were taken into custody during an operation.

Chontra Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Nabeel Khokhar, while confirming the arrests, said that strong evidence has been collected against the accused, who will be challaned and presented before the court. He stressed that strict legal action would be taken to ensure exemplary punishment.

“Those who attack the lives and property of citizens cannot escape the clutches of the law. Protecting the people from such criminal elements is our top priority,” SP Saddar added.

Recent Stories

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new org ..

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

2 hours ago
 UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Form ..

UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway

2 hours ago
 Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 ..

Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest

2 hours ago
 US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump ..

US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy

3 hours ago
 Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bil ..

Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..

3 hours ago
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

3 hours ago
 FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax ..

FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..

3 hours ago
 Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitaria ..

Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..

3 hours ago
 Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmak ..

Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman

3 hours ago
 vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Ex ..

Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer

3 hours ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas i ..

SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan