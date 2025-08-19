Tree plantation essential for our survival, environmental protection: BBISE’s Controller

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE)’s Controller of Examinations, Abida Kakar on Tuesday said that trees are the true beauty of the earth, and through them future generations would enjoy a healthy and pleasant environment.

She emphasized that tree plantation is not merely a formal campaign but a guarantee of our survival and environmental protection.

She expressed these views while speaking at a tree plantation drive.

She noted that in the present era, environmental pollution, rising temperatures, and the imbalance in rainfall patterns have posed serious threats to human life, in such circumstances, tree plantation must be considered both a personal and collective responsibility.

Abida Kakar added that in a dry area like Baluchistan, planting trees is not only vital for improving the environment but also plays a key role in conserving water and preventing soil erosion.

She urged students, teachers, and parents to take an active part in the campaign and ensure that at least one sapling is planted by each individual.

She further said that it is crucial to make the young generation aware of the importance of trees, as they would play a decisive role in making this area green and prosperous in the future.