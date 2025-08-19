Open Menu

Tree Plantation Essential For Our Survival, Environmental Protection: BBISE’s Controller

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Tree plantation essential for our survival, environmental protection: BBISE’s Controller

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE)’s Controller of Examinations, Abida Kakar on Tuesday said that trees are the true beauty of the earth, and through them future generations would enjoy a healthy and pleasant environment.

She emphasized that tree plantation is not merely a formal campaign but a guarantee of our survival and environmental protection.

She expressed these views while speaking at a tree plantation drive.

She noted that in the present era, environmental pollution, rising temperatures, and the imbalance in rainfall patterns have posed serious threats to human life, in such circumstances, tree plantation must be considered both a personal and collective responsibility.

Abida Kakar added that in a dry area like Baluchistan, planting trees is not only vital for improving the environment but also plays a key role in conserving water and preventing soil erosion.

She urged students, teachers, and parents to take an active part in the campaign and ensure that at least one sapling is planted by each individual.

She further said that it is crucial to make the young generation aware of the importance of trees, as they would play a decisive role in making this area green and prosperous in the future.

Recent Stories

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new org ..

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

2 hours ago
 UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Form ..

UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway

2 hours ago
 Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 ..

Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest

2 hours ago
 US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump ..

US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy

3 hours ago
 Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bil ..

Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..

3 hours ago
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

3 hours ago
 FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax ..

FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..

3 hours ago
 Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitaria ..

Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..

3 hours ago
 Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmak ..

Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman

3 hours ago
 vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Ex ..

Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer

3 hours ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas i ..

SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan