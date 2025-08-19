- Home
- Pakistan
- Tree plantation essential for our survival, environmental protection: BBISE’s Controller
Tree Plantation Essential For Our Survival, Environmental Protection: BBISE’s Controller
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE)’s Controller of Examinations, Abida Kakar on Tuesday said that trees are the true beauty of the earth, and through them future generations would enjoy a healthy and pleasant environment.
She emphasized that tree plantation is not merely a formal campaign but a guarantee of our survival and environmental protection.
She expressed these views while speaking at a tree plantation drive.
She noted that in the present era, environmental pollution, rising temperatures, and the imbalance in rainfall patterns have posed serious threats to human life, in such circumstances, tree plantation must be considered both a personal and collective responsibility.
Abida Kakar added that in a dry area like Baluchistan, planting trees is not only vital for improving the environment but also plays a key role in conserving water and preventing soil erosion.
She urged students, teachers, and parents to take an active part in the campaign and ensure that at least one sapling is planted by each individual.
She further said that it is crucial to make the young generation aware of the importance of trees, as they would play a decisive role in making this area green and prosperous in the future.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Retirement reference held in honour of Professor Iftikhar Ahmed at IMCB F-10/41 minute ago
-
Classes of new batch of 25 students starts at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology1 minute ago
-
CM Bugti expresses concern on illegal trawling in maritime areas of province1 minute ago
-
Tree plantation essential for our survival, environmental protection: BBISE’s Controller1 minute ago
-
Chief Secretary Balochistan inaugurates urban forest park in Quetta1 minute ago
-
Mobile thief arrested1 minute ago
-
Two-members gang involved in street crimes arrested1 minute ago
-
NPC congratulates Arshad Ansari on Nishan-i-Imtiaz nomination1 minute ago
-
Passenger bus looted, 3 injured over resistance1 minute ago
-
Aleem Khan visits GB, inspects ongoing rehabilitation work after flood1 minute ago
-
Police foil attempt to occupy plot on Adiala Road, recover sophisticated weapons1 minute ago
-
Police arrest gang, recover stolen goods11 minutes ago