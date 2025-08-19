Aleem Khan Visits GB, Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Work After Flood
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday arrived in Gilgit to review the destruction caused by floods in Gilgit-Baltistan and the northern areas where he inspected ongoing rehabilitation work particularly related to roads and bridges.
The minister travelled four hours long to inspect the affected Satak Bridge and reviewed the progress made so far in reconstruction and repair work, said a press release.
Accompanied by senior officers, Aleem Khan issued on the spot instructions and expressed satisfaction over the restoration of traffic in minimum time.
He directed NHA authorities that water flowing from the mountains should be routed under the roads instead of over it, so that road infrastructure and travelers remain safe from flood hazards. He noted that the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) have jointly worked on war footing basis on the affected Highways and within minimal time opened Skardu and its surrounding roads for traffic while construction work on some bridges is still in progress.
Talking on the occasion, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the heavy rains and flash floods on August 15 severely damaged lives, property and the communications system; however, NHA promptly began repair work and already opened several roads and highways in Gilgit-Baltistan for traffic.
He appreciated the officers for their round-the-clock efforts and better performance, stating that the mission of restoring all flood-affected Highways will continue. He added that the Federal Ministry is in complete coordination with the Provincial Government and the difficulties faced by the public in transportation will be resolved soon. Abdul Aleem Khan expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives and property due to rains in the northern areas.
During a briefing to the Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, the Federal Secretary Communications and senior NHA officials told that the Jaglot–Skardu Road had been severely damaged, however, this and other roads in the province are now open for traffic while rehabilitation work is ongoing at various locations especially where bridges have been washed away.
The minister also spoke with local citizens at several points, expressed his sympathies and conveyed best wishes for them.
