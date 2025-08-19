Passenger bus looted, 3 injured over resistance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Eight armed robbers looted a passenger bus and injured three people who resisted during the robbery in the jurisdiction of Tarkhani police station.

According to a police spokesperson on Tuesday, the incident occurred near Salooni Jhal, where the armed suspects intercepted a passenger bus at gunpoint. They looted Rs.

200,000 in cash, gold jewelry, and other valuables worth approximately Rs. 1.8 million from the passengers.

The robbers became violent when some passengers resisted and opened fire, injuring three individuals identified as Qasim, Ramzan, and Tariq. The suspects fled the scene with the stolen items.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. However, no leads have been found so far, the spokesperson added.