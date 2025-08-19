Mobile Thief Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Lohari Gate police arrested a man and recovered stolen mobile phones and cash from his possession on Tuesday.
Acting under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Tanvir Aslam, Lohari Gate police launched a crackdown against criminals and apprehended the suspect, identified as Mureed Hussain.
During the operation, police recovered 30 stolen mobile phones and Rs. 42,000 in cash from the accused.
Further investigations are underway, and more recoveries are expected, police officials said.
