Open Menu

Mobile Thief Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Mobile thief arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Lohari Gate police arrested a man and recovered stolen mobile phones and cash from his possession on Tuesday.

Acting under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Tanvir Aslam, Lohari Gate police launched a crackdown against criminals and apprehended the suspect, identified as Mureed Hussain.

During the operation, police recovered 30 stolen mobile phones and Rs. 42,000 in cash from the accused.

Further investigations are underway, and more recoveries are expected, police officials said.

Recent Stories

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new org ..

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

2 hours ago
 UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Form ..

UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway

2 hours ago
 Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 ..

Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest

3 hours ago
 US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump ..

US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy

3 hours ago
 Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bil ..

Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..

3 hours ago
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

3 hours ago
 FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax ..

FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..

3 hours ago
 Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitaria ..

Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..

3 hours ago
 Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmak ..

Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman

3 hours ago
 vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Ex ..

Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer

3 hours ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas i ..

SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan