CM Bugti expresses concern on illegal trawling in maritime areas of province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday expressed deep concern over illegal trawling in the maritime boundaries of the province and directed to the Fisheries Department to eliminate illegal trawling in all its forms.

He said this while chairing an important meeting of the Secretaries Committee at the Chief Minister Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Mir Saleem Khan Khosa and Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Development Zahid Saleem, Additional Chief Secretary Home Hamza Shafqat, Principal Secretary Chief Minister Babar Khan and administrative secretaries of all departments.

The meeting reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects in various departments in detail.The Chief Minister said that illegal trawling is tantamount to cruelty against the fishermen and local people of Balochistan, which would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said that all departments are responsible for the transparency, quality and timely completion of development projects.

He directed that all small schemes with 100 percent allocation should be completed by January 1 next year saying that no compromise on quality would be tolerated in development projects, the government’s top priority is to complete public interest projects within the stipulated time.

He stressed that all departments should ensure transparent and timely use of allocated funds, the formation of an integrated monitoring and evaluation system to assess the performance of institutions is essential so that the use of funds and the progress of projects could be effectively monitored.

The CM said that in this regard, each department was required to submit a report every month on the completion of projects and the use of funds.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against officers who delay or neglect adding that the resources of the province are being used on public service and welfare projects, transparency, speed and accountability in the development process are among our priorities.

The meeting also discussed the education sector, where the Chief Minister directed to accelerate the process of reforms in the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

He said that the board would be made an exemplary institution by ensuring transparency and merit. Bugti also directed that a detailed review of the progress of foreign-funded and Federal projects be taken in the next meeting, saying that instead of creating PC-1 of development projects while sitting, feasible projects should be created after going to the site and conducting a practical review.

He said that the concept of concept papers is being abolished and now every project would be submitted for approval only through a feasible PC-1. The Chief Minister said that departmental approval of all development projects should be ensured at least three months before the new budget of the financial year so that timely and effective implementation of the projects could be made possible.