Open Menu

Police Foil Attempt To Occupy Plot On Adiala Road, Recover Sophisticated Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Police foil attempt to occupy plot on Adiala Road, recover sophisticated weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Police have foiled an attempt to occupy a piece of land during an armed clash on Gulshanabad Adiala Road on Tuesday.

During operation, Saddar Barooni police held three armed men from both rival groups into custody at the scene.

According to police, both groups had arrived armed with Kalashnikov rifles, bullets, and magazines in an attempt to forcibly seize possession of a plot.

During the exchange of fire, a passerby was held in the crossfire and sustained injuries. Later, it was confirmed that his condition is out of danger.

Initial investigations revealed that neither party could produce any documents or legal proof of ownership of the disputed land.

Police have launched efforts to arrest the absconding accomplices who managed to flee.

A Rawalpindi Police spokesperson said strict legal action is being taken against those arrested.

“The detained suspects will be challaned on solid evidence. Possession of land at gunpoint or spreading fear and terror in the area is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the spokesperson added.

Recent Stories

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new org ..

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

2 hours ago
 UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Form ..

UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway

2 hours ago
 Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 ..

Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest

2 hours ago
 US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump ..

US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy

3 hours ago
 Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bil ..

Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..

3 hours ago
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

3 hours ago
 FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax ..

FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..

3 hours ago
 Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitaria ..

Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..

3 hours ago
 Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmak ..

Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman

3 hours ago
 vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Ex ..

Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer

3 hours ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas i ..

SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan