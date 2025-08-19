Police foil attempt to occupy plot on Adiala Road, recover sophisticated weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Police have foiled an attempt to occupy a piece of land during an armed clash on Gulshanabad Adiala Road on Tuesday.

During operation, Saddar Barooni police held three armed men from both rival groups into custody at the scene.

According to police, both groups had arrived armed with Kalashnikov rifles, bullets, and magazines in an attempt to forcibly seize possession of a plot.

During the exchange of fire, a passerby was held in the crossfire and sustained injuries. Later, it was confirmed that his condition is out of danger.

Initial investigations revealed that neither party could produce any documents or legal proof of ownership of the disputed land.

Police have launched efforts to arrest the absconding accomplices who managed to flee.

A Rawalpindi Police spokesperson said strict legal action is being taken against those arrested.

“The detained suspects will be challaned on solid evidence. Possession of land at gunpoint or spreading fear and terror in the area is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the spokesperson added.