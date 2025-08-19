NPC congratulates Arshad Ansari on Nishan-i-Imtiaz nomination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad has congratulated senior journalist, General Secretary of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and President of the Lahore Press Club, Arshad Ansari, on his nomination for the prestigious Nishan-i-Imtiaz in recognition of his outstanding services to journalism.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, NPC President Azhar Jatoi, Secretary Nayyer Ali, Finance Secretary Waqar Abbasi and other office bearers welcomed the government’s decision, describing it as an acknowledgment of Ansari’s lifelong struggle for press freedom and journalists’ rights.

They noted that Arshad Ansari has consistently raised his voice for freedom of expression and the protection of press rights, earning widespread respect across the journalistic community.