Flood affect 32 mini-power stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The devastating floods, torrential rains and cloudbursts in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have damaged 32 mini-micro-hydel stations of KP Energy and Power Department, of which one mini-micro-station in Buner district has been completely washed out, while 24 have suffered minor damage and 7 have been partially affected.

However, fortunately, the large hydropower plants and ongoing project sites under the supervision of PEDO have remained protected from flood.

Similarly, several solar energy units installed in mosques, schools and basic health centres in some places of the province have also faced destruction.

To assess the situation, a special meeting was held under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Energy & Power Engr. Tariq Sadozai here on Tuesday.

Secretary Energy & Power Muhammad Zubair Khan, Additional Secretaries Muhammad Shoaib Khan and Anwar Khan Sherani, Chief Executive Officer, PEDO Engineer Habibullah Shah, Senior Chief Planning Officer Zahir Shah and other officers participated.

The meeting began with the offering of Fateha for the martyrs of the recent flood disaster.

The meeting was informed that several hydropower generation projects are under construction in the areas of Malakand division, Swat, Dir, Chitral and Hazara division under the supervision of PEDO on the rivers of Abbottabad, Balakot, Mansehra, Jabori, Swabi and Mardan.

Furthermore, some large power plants from which electricity is being generated have fortunately been spared from flood disasters, however, according to initial data, small power generation projects have been affected.

On this occasion, Special Assistant Engineer Tariq Sadozai issued instructions to senior officers of PEDO and said that they should immediately conduct emergency visits to the sites of all power plants and assess the damage caused by the flood there.

He urged all project directors and staff to complete ongoing projects on time.