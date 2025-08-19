Newly appointed DC’s proactive start raises expectations among masses

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of Lakki Marwat, Hameed Ullah Khan, began his first day with surprise field visits to public facilities and markets here on Tuesday.

Thus, on the very first day, the district’s top officer sent a clear message that good governance doesn’t reside behind desks — it walks the ground.

He visited District Headquarters Hospital early Tuesday morning without any official entourage or media presence. During the inspection, he toured the Outpatient Department (OPD), various wards, and the radiology unit, engaging directly with patients to inquire about services.

According to hospital sources, the DC expressed concern over cleanliness issues and irregular staff attendance. He directed hospital management to ensure immediate improvements.

He also inspected an under-construction building on the premises and called for a progress report.

Later, the DC proceeded to the city’s main market, where he personally checked price lists displayed at shops and engaged in direct conversations with shopkeepers and street vendors.

“I’ve requested all vendors to voluntarily remove encroachments,” he said. “This is the first phase — the second phase will involve action.”

His low-key yet engaged presence made an impression among the business community.

He introduced himself to every shopkeeper like he wasn’t a government officer, but a neighbor”, said one surprised vendor.

“You can’t understand the real issues by sitting in an air-conditioned room,” he said. “There will be zero tolerance for negligence. Every officer must treat their duty as a responsibility,” he remarked on the occasion.

The DC's proactive start has raised expectations in the district. Whether this approach becomes a sustained governance model remains to be seen.