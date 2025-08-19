Meeting Held To Discuss Situation Of Power Stations Damaged During Floods In KP
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Energy and Power Engr. Tariq Sadozai here on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss situation of mini and micro power stations that were damaged in recent floods and rains.
Secretary Energy & Power Muhammad Zubair Khan, Additional Secretaries Muhammad Shoaib Khan and Anwar Khan Sherani, Chief Executive Officer, PEDO Engineer Habibullah Shah, Senior Chief Planning Officer Zahir Shah and other officers attended the meeting.
The meeting was informed that several hydropower generation projects are under construction in the areas of Malakand division, Swat, Dir, Chitral and Hazara division under the supervision of PEDO on the rivers of Abbottabad, Balakot, Mansehra, Jabori, Swabi and Mardan.
Furthermore, some large power plants from which electricity is being generated have fortunately been spared from flood disasters, however, according to initial data, small power generation projects have been affected.
Special Assistant Engineer Tariq Sadozai issued instructions to senior officers of PEDO and said that they should immediately conduct emergency visits to the sites of all power plants and assess the damage caused by the flood there.
He urged all project directors and project staff to complete all ongoing projects on time.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister Khichi praises Iqbal Academy Pakistan for inspiring youth through national competitions2 minutes ago
-
Meteorologists dismiss `Cloudburst’ theory for KP floods, blame rare rain systems convergence2 minutes ago
-
Flood affect 32 mini-power stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa2 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to discuss situation of power stations damaged during floods in KP2 minutes ago
-
Police pay tribute to martyred constable2 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed DC’s proactive start raises expectations among masses2 minutes ago
-
Retirement reference held in honour of Professor Iftikhar Ahmed at IMCB F-10/411 minutes ago
-
Classes of new batch of 25 students starts at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology11 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti expresses concern on illegal trawling in maritime areas of province11 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation essential for our survival, environmental protection: BBISE’s Controller12 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary Balochistan inaugurates urban forest park in Quetta12 minutes ago
-
Mobile thief arrested12 minutes ago