Meeting Held To Discuss Situation Of Power Stations Damaged During Floods In KP

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Meeting held to discuss situation of power stations damaged during floods in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Energy and Power Engr. Tariq Sadozai here on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss situation of mini and micro power stations that were damaged in recent floods and rains.

Secretary Energy & Power Muhammad Zubair Khan, Additional Secretaries Muhammad Shoaib Khan and Anwar Khan Sherani, Chief Executive Officer, PEDO Engineer Habibullah Shah, Senior Chief Planning Officer Zahir Shah and other officers attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that several hydropower generation projects are under construction in the areas of Malakand division, Swat, Dir, Chitral and Hazara division under the supervision of PEDO on the rivers of Abbottabad, Balakot, Mansehra, Jabori, Swabi and Mardan.

Furthermore, some large power plants from which electricity is being generated have fortunately been spared from flood disasters, however, according to initial data, small power generation projects have been affected.

Special Assistant Engineer Tariq Sadozai issued instructions to senior officers of PEDO and said that they should immediately conduct emergency visits to the sites of all power plants and assess the damage caused by the flood there.

He urged all project directors and project staff to complete all ongoing projects on time.

APP/mds/

