Police pay tribute to martyred constable

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The police officers paid tributes on the death anniversary of Shaheed Constable Maqbool Ahmad while a smart contingent of Nishatabad Police presented a salute at his grave.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that tribute ceremony was arranged on the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar which reflected the police commitment to honor its martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

He said that police officials from Nishatabad police station visited the grave of Shaheed Constable Maqbool Ahmad and laid floral wreaths in addition to offering prayers for elevation of his ranks in the hereafter world.

He said that a police contingent also presented a formal salute to pay respects to the supreme sacrifice made by the martyred constable.

He said that Constable Maqbool Ahmad embraced martyrdom fourteen years ago while courageously confronting dacoits in the area of Madina Town police station. His sacrifice would remain a shining example of bravery and dedication to duty, he added.

Meanwhile, CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar said that the police martyrs are nation’s most valuable asset who sacrificed their lives for the protection of motherland and safety of its people.

Their unprecedented sacrifices are a debt upon both the police and the public, he said, adding that it is the responsibility of police force to stand by the families of martyrs and they would never be left alone.