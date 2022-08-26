UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary For Mobile Health Teams Mobilization To Cure Flood Affected Masses

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Chief Secretary for mobile health teams mobilization to cure flood affected masses

The Chief Secretary (CS), Punjab,Kamran Ali Afzal, on Friday said that the mobile health teams being mobilized for the treatment of flood victims, saying that the medical camps should have a sufficient stock of medicines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Chief Secretary (CS), Punjab,Kamran Ali Afzal, on Friday said that the mobile health teams being mobilized for the treatment of flood victims, saying that the medical camps should have a sufficient stock of medicines. He gave the directions during his visit to flood-affected areas of South Punjab where he reviewed relief operations in Jampur, Fazalpur and Taunsa along with Senior Member board of Revenue Zahid Akhtar Zaman.

He listened to the problems of flood affectees and issued necessary instructions to the administration on the spot.

The CS directed Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur to deploy all revenue staff for timely provision of food to the affectees and stressed that there was a need to work with the spirit of human service in these hard times. He said that in the areas of Rojhan, Rajanpur, Taunsa, Fazalpur, Wahwa and Jampur, hill torrents have caused heavy losses, leaving thousands of people homeless.

He said the government was providing food and tents, but the sufferings are much greater.

The CS said that all resources were being utilized to give relief to the flood victims and mentioned that all the administrative machinery was engaged in relief activities in the flood-hit areas.The survey will be completed soon for compensation of damages in the flood-hit areas, he explained.

The authorities briefed him about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation works in the areas inundated by flood and people in these areas were being rescued by boats. Flood victims are being provided meal, food hampers and medicines while medical camps have been set up in the affected areas, they concluded.

Related Topics

Punjab Flood Mobile Visit Rajanpur Jampur Rojhan All Government

Recent Stories

FBI, BigTech Under Fire After Zuckerberg Says Was ..

FBI, BigTech Under Fire After Zuckerberg Says Was Ordered to Hush Biden Laptop S ..

3 minutes ago
 Stocks wobble before Fed chair speech

Stocks wobble before Fed chair speech

3 minutes ago
 4 dead in Ethiopian air raid as govt denies civili ..

4 dead in Ethiopian air raid as govt denies civilians targeted

3 minutes ago
 Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood distributes c ..

Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood distributes cash prizes

3 minutes ago
 Vietnam reports 3,195 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reports 3,195 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago
 Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to establish floo ..

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to establish flood relief camps

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.