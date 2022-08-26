Chief Secretary for mobile health teams mobilization to cure flood affected masses

The Chief Secretary (CS), Punjab,Kamran Ali Afzal, on Friday said that the mobile health teams being mobilized for the treatment of flood victims, saying that the medical camps should have a sufficient stock of medicines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Chief Secretary (CS), Punjab,Kamran Ali Afzal, on Friday said that the mobile health teams being mobilized for the treatment of flood victims, saying that the medical camps should have a sufficient stock of medicines. He gave the directions during his visit to flood-affected areas of South Punjab where he reviewed relief operations in Jampur, Fazalpur and Taunsa along with Senior Member board of Revenue Zahid Akhtar Zaman.

He listened to the problems of flood affectees and issued necessary instructions to the administration on the spot.

The CS directed Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur to deploy all revenue staff for timely provision of food to the affectees and stressed that there was a need to work with the spirit of human service in these hard times. He said that in the areas of Rojhan, Rajanpur, Taunsa, Fazalpur, Wahwa and Jampur, hill torrents have caused heavy losses, leaving thousands of people homeless.

He said the government was providing food and tents, but the sufferings are much greater.

The CS said that all resources were being utilized to give relief to the flood victims and mentioned that all the administrative machinery was engaged in relief activities in the flood-hit areas.The survey will be completed soon for compensation of damages in the flood-hit areas, he explained.

The authorities briefed him about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation works in the areas inundated by flood and people in these areas were being rescued by boats. Flood victims are being provided meal, food hampers and medicines while medical camps have been set up in the affected areas, they concluded.