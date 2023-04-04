Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput visits various 'Bachat Bazaars'

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Tuesday said that the Sindh government has amended the law to control the prices and now the violators of the official price list are being fined up to Rs 100,000, besides the on-spot sale of the confiscated commodities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Tuesday said that the Sindh government has amended the law to control the prices and now the violators of the official price list are being fined up to Rs 100,000, besides the on-spot sale of the confiscated commodities.

He said this after visiting Bachat Bazaars set up by the district administrations in different areas here.

Dr M. Sohail Rajput along with Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon visited the bachat bazaars established at Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Nazimabad, Shah Faisal and Kothari Parade Clifton here.

The CS Sindh inspected the stalls in Bachat bazar and checked the quality of the commodities on the stalls.

He also asked the customers in the market about the prices and quality of the essential commodities. Meanwhile, the CS Sindh while talking to the media said that the government has set up bachat bazar in all tehsils of Sindh to provide relief to the people.

He said that there was a need to create awareness among the masses about the goods where commodities are available at subsidized prices.

He said that the government was taking steps to control the prices. Only in the month of Ramazan, fines up to Rs 10 million have been imposed and recovered from profiteers in Karachi, while in Hyderabad fines up to Rs 5 million have been imposed. We have controlled the price of flour, more quantity of flour will be available from tomorrow, he added.

He further said that the Sindh government has amended the law to control the prices and fixed the limit of fine at Rs 100,000. Goods seized from the profiteers are also being sold on the spot at official rates, he said.

He said that we have also increased the price control officers under the new law by appointing 98 more section officers for price control in Karachi alone.