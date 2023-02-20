Chief Secretary Sindh, Dr. Muhammad Suhail Rajput for completion of arrangement for wheat subsidy disbursement at the earliest

Chief Secretary Sindh, Dr. Muhammad Suhail Rajput, on Monday, said that a subsidy of Rs.4.224 billion would be disbursed to 185928 growers as assistance for the cultivation of wheat in flood-affected areas of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh, Dr. Muhammad Suhail Rajput, on Monday, said that a subsidy of Rs.4.224 billion would be disbursed to 185928 growers as assistance for the cultivation of wheat in flood-affected areas of Sindh.

The CS Sindh while presiding over a meeting here directed the Agriculture Department and BISP to complete the cash transfer arrangements within a week so that summary in the regard could be submitted to Chief Minister Sindh and cash transfer to farmers could be ensured at the earliest.

Farmers owning up to 12.5 acres of land would benefit from the seed subsidy at the rate of Rs.5000 per acre on cultivation of wheat, he said adding that the cash would be transferred to farmers though Benazir Income Support Program and all the eligible beneficiaries would receive a message in the regard on pattern of BISP cash assistance.

He directed all divisional commissioners to monitor personally the cash transfer process and an FIR should be registered if anybody is found involved in any irregularity.

Sindh government was providing funds for wheat seed subsidy and any irregularity in disbursement would not be tolerated, he maintained.

Secretary Agriculture Ijaz Ahmed Mahesar informed the meeting that process of registration of farmers has already been completed while verification process would also complete in a couple of days.

Director General BISP Imtiaz Ali Shah briefed the meeting that subsidy amount would be disbursed to farmers through 110 disbursement points across the province.

He said that 7 distribution points to be set up each in Badin, Qmabar Shahdadkot and Mirpur Khas districts, 5 each in Sajawal, Naushahro Feroz and Sukkur district, 4 each in Malir, Thatta, Dadu, Larkana, Shikarpur, Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Umerkot, 3 each in Jacobabad, Kashmore, Matiari, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan, 9 in Khairpur, 6 in Sanghar, 10 in Shaheed Benazirabad and 1 point in Tharparkar district to issue the subsidy amount to eligible farmers.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro while Additional Secretary BISP Islamabad, all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.