Child Killed, Two Injured After Jumping From Moving Train
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2023 | 08:43 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) A child was killed and two others were injured when they jumped from a moving train near Sangla Hill town, on Thursday.
According to Railways police, three children -- Sultan Ahmad (15), Suhail (11) and Abdul Rehman (12) -- boarded a Faisalabad-bound train from Shahdara railway station without tickets.
When the ticket-checker demanded tickets near Sangla Hill town, and threatened to call the police, they jump out of the moving train for fear of arrest.
As a result, one of them, Sultan Ahmad, died on-the-spot while other two suffered critical injuries. They were admitted to Allied Hospital.