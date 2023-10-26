Child killed, two injured after jumping from moving train

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) A child was killed and two others were injured when they jumped from a moving train near Sangla Hill town, on Thursday.

According to Railways police, three children -- Sultan Ahmad (15), Suhail (11) and Abdul Rehman (12) -- boarded a Faisalabad-bound train from Shahdara railway station without tickets.

When the ticket-checker demanded tickets near Sangla Hill town, and threatened to call the police, they jump out of the moving train for fear of arrest.

As a result, one of them, Sultan Ahmad, died on-the-spot while other two suffered critical injuries. They were admitted to Allied Hospital.