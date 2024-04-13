Child Reunited With Parents
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Motorway police reunited an 8-year-old child with his parents on the Lahore Thokar Niaz Baig Motorway.
Motorway officials said a child, Azan, had escaped from his family from the Chuhng area.
The child was unable to give his address due to mental weakness. DSP Riaz Khan handed over the child to his parents. They expressed their gratitude to the motorway police for finding the child. Sector Commander Ghulam Qadir Sindhu appreciated the performance of the officers.
