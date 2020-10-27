UrduPoint.com
Children Among Several Injured In Blast At Peshawar Seminary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

Children among several injured in blast at Peshawar seminary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :At least 15 people, mostly children were critically wounded in a blast at a seminary in Peshawar's Dir Colony Kohat Road on Tuesday morning.

According to police sources, a heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies and rescue teams have arrived at the scene.

The police and rescue teams have left for the blast site. The nature of the explosion has yet to be ascertained, ptv news reported.

The injured have been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital. Three of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

More Stories From Pakistan

