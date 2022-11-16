Children Hospital marks 'World Pneumonia Day'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Children Hospital, Multan, observed on Wednesday the 'World Pneumonia Day' with an aim to create awareness among parents about the fatal disease.

A symposium was organized at the hospital under the patronization of Dean Prof. Dr Muhammad Kashif Chishti in this connection.

The 'World Pneumonia Awareness Day' was observed worldwide every year under the guidelines of the World Health Organization.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean Dr Muhammad Kashif said that pneumonia is the main cause of death among children under five year and usually the affected people ignore the disease like pneumonia due to lack of knowledge.

He informed that the main objective of observing 'World Pneumonia' day is to sensitize public about the latest updates on the symptoms, causes and treatment of the disease.

Dr. Asim Khurshid while talking to the participants said that pneumonia is a disease that can affect people of all ages but fortunately it can be avoided and treatment is also possible.

He urged the participants to provide more information to parents about breast milk and immunization to protect children from pneumonia.

Dr Muhammad Waqas Imran, Dr Muhammad Sohail Arshad, Dr Rana Zulfiqar and all senior professors, senior registrars, PGRs and medical officers also attended the symposium.