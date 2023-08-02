Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Wednesday inked an MoU with Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) to teach new and modern skills to the children of its workers at PSDF office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ):Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Wednesday inked an MoU with Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) to teach new and modern skills to the children of its workers at PSDF office.

Chief Executive Officer, LWMC Babar Sahib Din signed the MoU whereas Deputy CEO LWMC Fahad Mehmood and Muhammad Aurangzeb also attended the ceremony.

Talking on the occasion CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din briefed that 'workers are our real heroes and cleanliness of Lahore is only possible due to their untiring efforts'.

"The partnership is all about helping the families of our staff and lower cadre employees to grow and develop economically. We have a huge task ahead of us and this is the right step to integrate and grow our workers," he said and added that, in the first phase, more than 100 children of sanitary workers will be given free admission in various courses.

The PSDF will allocate 10% quota in all courses for children of LWMC workers. The registration phase of the first 100 children will be completed by August 5th, 2023.

He further stated that by learning vocational training and practical courses, children will be able to start their own small businesses. Children of workers will have full access from traditional courses to advanced courses. It is hoped that modern skills training will help in making the workers' families financially strong and useful citizens of the society, he added.