CM Bugti Reviews Measures For Implementation Of Provincial Action Plan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2025 | 08:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday chaired a review meeting on implementation of provincial action plan (PAP).
The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan and secretaries of all departments.
The meeting was briefed in detailed on provincial action plan by Home and Tribal Affairs Department.
Action has been initiated against government employees involved in anti-state activities, Home Department briefing, route permits of 11 buses of various bus companies cancelled and banned for aiding anti-state activities.
In briefing said that the first time in the history of Balochistan, 1436 closed schools have been opened in a short period of two months, on which Balochistan Chief Minister expressed satisfaction.
The meeting was briefed by Education Department officials that Deputy orders issued for 7908 contract teachers, appointment orders of another 3500 would be issued soon for improvement of education quality education.
Addressing at the meeting, Chief Minister ordered to make provincial action plan integrated and effective saying that complete implementation of provincial action plan is essential for restoration of peace, urgent steps are needed in this regard.
He said that decisions would be collective, the interest of the state would come first and merit to be given priority adding that the war against terrorism is not just the army's war, but every individual's war.
The CM directed a close watch should be kept on anti-state propaganda and activities, it would be necessary to review whether any NGO is involved in illegal activities?.
He said that comprehensive laws would have to be brought in consultation with stakeholders, the difference between truth and lies is now a thin line, in the era of social media and AI, we have to bring truthful facts to the public.
The Chief Minister said that not a popular narrative, we have to see the truth and reality,
