SG PPP Asks Workers To Shun Internal Rifts, Strengthen Party

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2025 | 08:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Central Secretary General PPP Mohammad Hamayun Khan has asked the party workers to shun their internal rifts and join hands for the strengthening and re-organization of the party to make it the top popular party of the province.

Addressing a well-attended function organized under the auspices of the People’s Labour Bureau, a labour-wing of the party held here at Nishtar Hall in connections with World Labour Day, he said that whenever PPP had come into power, it had taken steps for bringing improvement in the life of the labourers.

Besides, provincial president PPP KP Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha, Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Robina Khalid, , parliamentary leader of PPP in KP Assembly, Ahmad Karim Kundipresident People’s Labour Bureau Shah Zulqarnain, labour leaders Razam Khan, Habibullah and Sirajuddin Burki, others also addressed the function

Mohammad Hamayun Khan recalled that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto during his government had introduced numerous labourer-friendly reforms, saying the establishment of the institutes like Workers’ Welfare board (WWB) and Employees Social Security Institute (ESSI) are ample proofs in this record.

He further said that PPP in its rule during 2008-2013 had taken revolutionary step of increasing the salaries of the public sector employees by 170% and beside giving a consensual National Finance Commission (NFC) Award and landmark 18th Constitutional Amendment to guarantee provincial autonomy and granting rights over resources to federating units.

He directed the party office bearers at district, tehsil and ward level to go to masses and create awareness amongst them about these achievements and people-friendly policies of the PPP governments.

In his address on the occasion, provincial president PPP KP Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha lambasted the anti-people policies and corrupt practices of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that from the last week of the current month, PPP is beginning a mass protest against the anti-people and corrupt government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The protest will include a sit-in in front of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and major highways to create awareness amongst the masses about the inept and corrupt government in the province.

Various resolutions were also passed in the function demanding 100% increase in the salaries of the government employees, raising monthly minimum wage to Rs.50,000.

