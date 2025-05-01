Open Menu

Labours Honoured On International Labour Day

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Labours honoured on International Labour Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) International Labour Day was celebrated with a series of events to recognize the contributions of the labour community.

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organized a solidarity walk from cricket Stadium Road to the Cultural Complex, led by Director PAC, Sajjad Hussain and city's labour union leaders.

A diverse gathering of labourers, students, civil society members, and artists participated in the walk, displaying unity and support for the workers.

The event culminated in a seminar at the PAC auditorium, attended by prominent figures including Senator Nasir Butt, MPA Tahira Mushtaq, PMLN leaders Sajjad Khan, Arslan Sheikh, Khalid Saeed Butt, and Sheikh Tanvir, as well as representatives from the PMLN Labour wing and trade unions.

Speakers at the seminar stressed the critical role of labourers as the foundation of national development.

Senator Nasir Butt in his address said that Labor Day serves not only as a remembrance but also as a reminder to advocate for improved working conditions and fair treatment for all workers.

Sajjad Hussain reaffirmed the PAC's continued support to raise social awareness through cultural activities.

The speakers at the event collectively called for protections for their rights, dignity, and welfare support.

The speakers also paid tribute to the sacrifices and tireless efforts of workers in the nation’s development.

The event underscored the ongoing need to uphold the rights and contributions of the labor force in society.

Recent Stories

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

5 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

45 minutes ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

49 minutes ago
 Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, r ..

Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner

1 hour ago
 NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naq ..

NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..

1 hour ago
 Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false ..

Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam

2 hours ago
PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory

5 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

5 hours ago

India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..

5 hours ago
 No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation agains ..

No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan