Labours Honoured On International Labour Day
Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 08:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) International Labour Day was celebrated with a series of events to recognize the contributions of the labour community.
Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organized a solidarity walk from cricket Stadium Road to the Cultural Complex, led by Director PAC, Sajjad Hussain and city's labour union leaders.
A diverse gathering of labourers, students, civil society members, and artists participated in the walk, displaying unity and support for the workers.
The event culminated in a seminar at the PAC auditorium, attended by prominent figures including Senator Nasir Butt, MPA Tahira Mushtaq, PMLN leaders Sajjad Khan, Arslan Sheikh, Khalid Saeed Butt, and Sheikh Tanvir, as well as representatives from the PMLN Labour wing and trade unions.
Speakers at the seminar stressed the critical role of labourers as the foundation of national development.
Senator Nasir Butt in his address said that Labor Day serves not only as a remembrance but also as a reminder to advocate for improved working conditions and fair treatment for all workers.
Sajjad Hussain reaffirmed the PAC's continued support to raise social awareness through cultural activities.
The speakers at the event collectively called for protections for their rights, dignity, and welfare support.
The speakers also paid tribute to the sacrifices and tireless efforts of workers in the nation’s development.
The event underscored the ongoing need to uphold the rights and contributions of the labor force in society.
